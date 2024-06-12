Finding out if Tamils were among victims of Kuwait fire, says Tamil Nadu government

Chennai, Jun 12 (PTI) It is being ascertained if Tamils were among those killed in Kuwait fire, the Tamil Nadu government said on Wednesday.

Citing information on the death of 'approximately 49 persons,' in Kuwait fire incident, the state government said in an official release that it is gathering relevant information related to the victims of blaze.

If Tamils were among injured, necessary medical assistance should be provided by getting information on them, Chief Minsiter M K Stalin has directed the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils.

Also, the state government has provided the Commissionerate's helpline numbers of +91 1800 309 3793 (within India) and +91 80 6900 9900, +91 80 6900 9901 (for calls from abroad). PTI VGN VGN KH