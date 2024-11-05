Fine slapped on DJB CEO for non-appearance paid: DJB tells NGT

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a fine imposed on its chief executive officer for failing to appear before the tribunal has been paid.

Advertisment

The tribunal had directed the Delhi Jal Board CEO to appear before and assist the green body in a matter regarding sewer waste water and other solid wastes clogging the Shahdara drain.

After he failed to appear, an NGT bench comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Afroz Ahmad said in an order dated September 4, "We do not find any good ground for exempting personal appearance of the CEO, DJB, and the lame excuse on which he has not appeared today justifies stern action in the matter." It then slapped Rs 50,000 fine on the DJB CEO, saying though there was no justification to condone the conduct, it was considering the "persistent requests" made by the DJB counsel.

In its report submitted to the NGT on Monday, the DJB said, "It is respectfully submitted that the said cost has been deposited before the tribunal." The DJB also informed the NGT that the board was taking several steps to ensure that no sewage entered the Shahdara drain.

Advertisment

"Most of the unauthorised colonies under the command of Shahdara drain are sewered. All major drain interceptions along with the sewage pumping station (SPS) are also in place," the report said.

The required sewage treatment plant (STP) capacity in the Trans-Yamuna area was 184 million gallons per day (MGD), of which 149 MGD was in place, it added.

"An action plan for the upgradation of the Yamuna Vihar STP is under process which is likely to be completed by December 2025. After completion, untreated sewerage disposal into the Shahdara drain will be significantly reduced and the quality of water in Yamuna River is expected to improve," the report said. PTI MNR ARI