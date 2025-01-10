Finland advancing agenda of circular economy, India its key partner in this journey: Envoy

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Finland is advancing the agenda of circular economy globally and India is a "key partner" of the Nordic country in this journey, Finnish envoy Kimmo Lähdevirta said on Friday.

In his address at an event hosted at the Finnish Embassy here, he also said, "The sheer commitment to innovation and sustainability makes our cooperation not only valuable but also essential." The occasion was the launch of 'Design for Recyclability Guidelines for Films & Flexible Packaging' made by the Confederation of Indian Industry's India Plastics Pact after nearly year-long discussions and deliberations with various stakeholders in the flexible packaging industry, organisers said.

Flexible packaging refers to any type of package made using non-rigid material such as paper, plastic and foil, which readily conform to the shape of the product it contains.

The programme was co-organised by the embassy and Huhtamaki India, the Indian arm of over 100-year-old Finnish company, Huhtamaki Oyj, one of the leading firms globally in packaging solutions.

Finland's national roadmap to circular economy and the annual World Circular Economy Forum by the Finnish Innovation Fund, Sitra, "are just a few examples of how we are advancing this agenda globally," the Finnish envoy said in his address.

"India is obviously a key partner for Finland in this journey. The sheer commitment to innovation and sustainability makes our cooperation not only valuable but also essential," he said.

Huhtamaki shows what is possible when experts from both nations come together to tackle pressing global challenges, Lähdevirta said.

The circular economy is a model of production and consumption, which involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products as long as possible. In this way, the life cycle of products is extended, according to a definition of circular economy mentioned on the website of the European Parliament.

The ambassador said, for Finland, "circularity is more than a strategy, it's a commitment to build a sustainable and resilient future".

"A circular bio-economy forms the backbone of our efforts to combat climate change, preserve natural resources and create jobs. It is a proven pathway to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals while also fostering innovation and economic growth," he said.

Today's event marks a special collaboration between Finland and India, in the context of circular economy. The flexible packaging sector in India presents both significant challenges and opportunities, the envoy added.

"While its benefits -- light weight, affordability, durability and consumer safety are undeniable, its recycling and reuse complexities demand innovative solutions. The launch of the guidelines is a milestone in addressing these challenges. These guidelines curated by CII and the India Plastic Pact provide a clear roadmap for transforming the flexible packaging industry," Lähdevirta said.

"However, as we celebrate this achievement, we must recognise that these guidelines are only a starting point. Their success lies in their implementation and that requires collaboration across the entire packaging system," he said.

The event was attended by industry leaders, government officials, researchers, and members of various NGOs, among others.

"The diversity is our strength, and it is precisely this collaborative spirit that can drive meaningful change. As a Finnish ambassador, I am proud to see Huhtamaki leading by example, demonstrating how Finnish design thinking and Indian innovation can combine to create sustainable solutions," the envoy said.

Finland has long been at the "forefront" of circular economic innovations with many of its companies pioneering sustainable practices, he said.

"These partnerships prove that a fully circular economy for food packaging is not just a dream but an achievable reality," the envoy said.

Flexible packaging dominates India's plastic usage, accounting for 73 per cent of all plastic packaging, the organisers said in a statement.

A panel discussion on 'Advancing Circularity in Flexible Packaging in India' was also held as part of the event.

Salla Ahonen, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications at Huhtamaki also attended the event and addressed the gathering.

"There is a growing awareness on all things... sustainability that we have seen in the world," Ahonen told PTI on the sidelines of the event.

However, there is also quite a lot of debate over the concerns over the reuse of recycled material as to the purity level or other things, she said, when asked if there has been any study done globally or otherwise to understand the degree of acceptability of recycled material by end-users.

Huhtamaki began in Finland in 1920 as a confectionery factory and later diversified into "a company that delivers sustainable packaging solutions to billions of consumers around the world," according to the firm's website. The firm has been operating In India for nearly 90 years.

"It is a company that is focussing on innovation...I can see Huhtamaki as a company that keeps reinventing itself, keeps looking at what is needed in the world, and then.. responds," she said.

"It is also a super exciting company with humble Finnish roots and growing to become a truly global company that operates in 37 countries and over 100 locations around the world," Ahonen said. PTI KND RHL