Finland president pitches for closer India-EU ties

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Finland President Alexander Stubb on Wednesday conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi his support for a closer India-EU relationship and the conclusion of a mutually beneficial free trade agreement at the earliest as the two leaders reviewed their countries' collaboration in different fields.

An official statement said the two leaders in a telephonic conversation reviewed the partnership between the two nations in areas of digitalisation, sustainability and mobility, among other sectors.

"They reiterated their commitment to further strengthen and deepen the partnership, including in areas of quantum, 5G-6G, AI and cyber-security," the satement said.

Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X, "Had a fruitful conversation with President Alexander Stubb. Finland is an important partner country in the EU. We are committed to elevating our ties. Exchanged our perspectives on regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine." The statement said President Stubb expressed Finland's support for closer India-EU relations and the conclusion of a mutually-beneficial free trade agreement at the earliest. PTI KR ARI