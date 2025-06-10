Finnish ambassador calls on Gujarat CM, talks of cooperation in skilling, education sectors

Ahmedabad, Jun 10 (PTI) Finland's Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lähdevirta, on Tuesday held a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Gandhinagar.

During the meeting, both expressed interest in mutual cooperation in sectors such as skilling, education, renewable energy and sustainability, a release by the state government said.

Earlier on Monday, Lähdevirta inaugurated the Honorary Consulate of Finland in Ahmedabad and appointed Kulin Lalbhai, a prominent businessman from Gujarat, the Honorary Consul.

Lähdevirta told the chief minister that the new consulate will boost ties between Gujarat and Finland, facilitating industries as well as investors, the release said.

Patel, during the meeting, said the government is interested in learning more about the Finnish school system as well as Finland's efforts to achieve a high ranking in the 'Happiness Index', the release stated.

He informed the Ambassador that Gujarat is currently a leader in the education and start-up sectors.

The chief minister expressed interest in cooperation between Gujarat and Finland so that the state's start-ups can benefit and scale up from Finland's expertise in the fields of skilling and education, the release said.

The Ambassador appreciated the ecosystem that Gujarat has created in renewable energy, green transition and infrastructure.

He said about 10 Finnish companies are operating in the state, and other companies have expressed interest in starting their business here, the release stated. PTI PJT PD ARU