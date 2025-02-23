FIR against 15 over fraudulent appointments at various health centres in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) An FIR has been filed against 15 people, including two women, for their alleged involvement in securing fraudulent appointments with forged documents at various health centres in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, police said.

The accused were staff nurses at primary and community health centres across Ballia.

The case was registered following a complaint lodged by Dr Vijay Pati Dwivedi, the District Chief Medical Officer (CMO), who said it was brought to his attention that some employees had allegedly submitted forged documents to gain employment and had been drawing salaries for their services, thus misleading the department.

Subsequently, the CMO set up a seven-member team to investigate the matter. The team's findings raised concerns, prompting him to issue a direction on October 3, 2024, to halt work and salary disbursements to the accused employees.

"They were also directed to appear before the team for verification of their appointment records. However, all the workers went into hiding after the directive," said the CMO.

Police are investigating the matter.