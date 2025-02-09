FIR against 2 owners of 'e-seva' centre in Thane for forgery and cheating

Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) Police have registered a case against two owners of an 'e-seva kendra' in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly forging documents to provide fake income certificates and other documents to people, an official said on Sunday.

The 'e-seva' is an electronic centre or platform where people can access various government services, such as applying for permits, paying taxes, obtaining certificates or accessing information.

The accused, who ran the e-seva centre in Kalyan area, allegedly fabricated official documents and used forged rubber stamps to issue false income certificates, violating legal protocols and misleading the recipients into believing the documents were authentic, an official from Kolsewadi police station said.

They continued to issue the fake income certificates and panchnama reports between January 17 and February 6, despite being directed not to do so, he said.

Based on a complaint by the Netavali village revenue officer, the police on Friday registered an FIR against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and forgery, he said.

No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding a probe is underway into the case.

The police were also trying to find out whether more persons were involved in the crime. PTI COR GK