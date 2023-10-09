FIR against 4 AMU students for marching in support of Palestine

Aligarh, Oct (PTI) Police here on Monday lodged a case against four AMU students for taking out a protest march on the campus to express solidarity with Palestinians, a senior officer said.

SP City R Shekhar Pathak in a statement said police have booked several students in the matter only four of whom are named.

The students have been booked under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language, etc), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 505(statements inducing public mischief) of the IPC.

Students took out the protest march Sunday night from Duck Point to Babey Sir Syed Gate on the AMU campus.

Police said the protestors had not taken any prior permission for their march. The FIR says the students marched in "support" of a "terrorist group." Aatif, Khalid, Kaamran, and Naved Chaudhry are the four students named in the FIR, Pathak said.

BJP MP from Aligarh, Satish Gautam, in a statement said he had asked police and the AMU acting vice Chancellor to take stringent action against the protesters.

Security arrangements on the campus have been tightened as a precautionary measure.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning.

More than 700 people, including soldiers, have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel in the deadliest war for the country in at least 50 years. PTI COR SAB VN VN