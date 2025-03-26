FIR against 5 bogus doctors in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar in 2 months

Thane, Mar 26 (PTI) The Ulhasnagar civic body in Maharashtra's Thane district has cracked down on bogus doctors operating in the city limits and lodged police complaints against five of them in the last two months, officials said on Wednesday.

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) took action against them based on a tip-off provided by the district authorities.

Providing details about it, Ulhasnagar civic body's health officer Dr Mohini Dharma said a list of 26 suspicious doctors had been received from the district authorities, following which a verification drive was conducted.

During the operation, documents and certificates of these medical practitioners were scrutinised.

In the year 2024, a total of eight fake doctors were detected in Ulhasnagar, while five others were found in the last two months (in February-March 2025), officials said.

Another five bogus doctors were found in Ulhasnagar between 2017 and 2024, they said.

Based on complaints lodged against them, First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered and the police launched an investigation into the matter, they added. PTI COR NP