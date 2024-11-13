FIR against 5 people for stalking woman, damaging her car in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against five people for allegedly stalking a woman and damaging her car in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area, an official said.

According to the MIDC police station official, the incident took place on Tuesday night outside a club on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) when the victim went to meet another woman.

A group of five persons was waiting outside the club and their intention was to attack the woman whom the victim had come to meet, he said.

However, the official did not disclose the reason behind the planned attack.

When the victim reached the spot in a car, the five men allegedly stalked her and later damaged her vehicle, he said.

She lodged a complaint based on which an FIR was filed against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said the official, adding a probe was underway. PTI ZA RSY