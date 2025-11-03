FIR against 50 for assaulting police officer in Jharkhand’s Khunti

Khunti, (Jharkhand) Nov 3 (PTI) An FIR was registered on Monday against two individuals and around 40–50 unidentified people for allegedly assaulting the officer-in-charge of Rania police station in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, officials said.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm on Sunday when Rania police station officer-in-charge Vikas Kumar Jaiswal was allegedly assaulted and sustained head injuries after being attacked by a group of drunk youths at a local fair in Loagharha market area.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by Rania circle officer Prashant Dang, they said.

"We have registered a case in connection with the incident. Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused. So far, no one has been arrested," Topra Sub-Divisional Police Officer Christopher Kerketta said.

The two named accused in the FIR are the chairman of a local fair, Shiv Avtar Singh, and its secretary, Manoj Kanshi, an official said.

According to officials, Jaiswal had gone to the fair along with his team for an inspection when he noticed some people selling hadiya (local rice beer) and several drunk youths fighting.

When the police team intervened to stop the sale of hadiya and pacify the crowd, the youths allegedly attacked Jaiswal, they said.