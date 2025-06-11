FIR against 6 after carcasses found dumped in Thane

Thane, Jun 11 (PTI) The slaughtered animal remains, allegedly of cattle, have been found dumped in a jungle area in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting police to register an FIR against six persons, an official said on Wednesday.

A passerby spotted the carcasses lying in the open at the spot in Kanhere village in Ambernath area and alerted a local activist associated with a right wing outfit who lodged a police complaint on Tuesday.

A police team then went to the spot, secured the area and sent samples of the carcasses, alleged to be of cattle, for a forensic examination, an official from Kulgaon police station said.

"Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against six persons, all of whom have been identified, under sections 325 of (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as provisions of the Environment Protection Act, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act " he said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added. PTI COR GK