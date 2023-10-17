FIR against 6 people for attacking Allahabad University Proctor, ruckus on campus

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) Six people were booked on Tuesday for allegedly attacking Allahabad University Proctor and creating ruckus in his office, police said.

An FIR in this matter was registered at Colonelganj Police Station at the complaint of the university administration, an official release issued here said.

Allahabad University Public Relations Officer Professor Jaya Kapoor in a statement said that about 50 people, many of whom not from the university, gathered and closed the library gates in protest against the suspension of a student on charges of serious indiscipline.

According to Kapoor, when proctorial board members tried to stop them they abused the proctor and had a scuffle with him. These people also tried to beat the assistant proctor, she said.

According to the release, the mob chasing the Proctorial Board team reached the proctor's office and created a ruckus there.

She said the varsity called police and the crowd was dispersed only after they came.

All India Student Association student leader Vivek Kumar in a statement said he along with several people had staged a protest on the Allahabad University campus against the suspension of postgraduate student Harendra Kumar and research student Manish Kumar.

According to his statement, Kumar has given a complaint to the Colonelganj Police Station, accusing Proctor Rakesh Singh of hurling at him casteist abuses and attacking him with a stick. PTI RAJ ABN ABN VN VN