FIR against 60 supporters of Bachchu Kadu for blocking traffic

Nagpur, Nov 3 (PTI) Police have registered cases against 60 supporters of former MLA Bachchu Kadu for allegedly blocking traffic on a flyover in Nagpur during a rally for farm loan waiver and other demands, an official said on Monday.

Several farmers had participated in a march under the leadership of the Prahar Janshakti Party leader on October 29.

The rally started from Wardha and was moving towards Parsodi in Hingna via Butibori flyover. Around 12.30 pm, Kadu's supporters welcomed him and staged a sit-in protest, blocking the traffic on the national highway No. 44, police said.

Police registered cases against 60 supporters on Sunday night under the Criminal Law Amendment Act 1932, the Maharashtra Police Act, the National Highways Act 1956, and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

"We respect the right to protest, but blocking a national highway is a serious offence," a police official said. PTI COR NSK