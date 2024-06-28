FIR against advocate, three others for threatening Thane civic engineer

Thane, Jun 28 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against four persons, including an advocate, for allegedly abusing and threatening an engineer with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) over removal of encroachments in a locality here, an official said on Friday.

The advocate, identified only as Chandwani, along with the other accused, allegedly used abusive words, gave threats and obstructed the work of the engineer when he was preparing the log book for the day's work on Thursday, said Inspector Kishore Kharat of the Rabodi police station.

The accused were enraged over the engineer taking action against encroachments, including near a courier franchisee firm run by the advocate, Kharat said.

They confronted the engineer over demolition of an iron angle rack installed opposite the lawyer's courier centre, he added.

Based on a complaint of the civic engineer, an FIR was registered against the lawyer and the three others under relevant provisions of the IPC, the official said.