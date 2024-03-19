FIR against Baghel in Mahadev betting case 'conspiracy' of BJP: Chhattisgarh Cong chief Baij

Raipur, Mar 19 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Congress head Deepak Baij on Tuesday claimed the registration of an FIR against former state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in the alleged Mahadev online betting scam was a "conspiracy" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Advertisment

Earlier this month, the state's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered the FIR against Congress leader Baghel and 18 others in the Mahadev online betting case based on a probe report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Addressing a press conference here, Baij claimed it was a "conspiracy" of the BJP, which clearly shows the ruling party is scared and has accepted its defeat in upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Former CM Baghel has also claimed that the FIR against him in the Mahadev online betting case was registered to defame him since the BJP anticipates a defeat in the polls.

Baij alleged that the BJP-led Centre has been misusing central investigation agencies as its "extortion agents".

Advertisment

Even before the last assembly polls (in 2023), the BJP, through the ED, adopted various kinds of propaganda and levelled allegations in Chhattisgarh to win the elections, the Bastar MP said.

He also hit out at the BJP over the issue of electoral bonds.

"The recently published electoral bond details have made it clear that they were introduced to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. It is the biggest election donation scam in the country so far," the state Congress chief claimed.

Advertisment

The Modi government intimidated business institutions through central agencies and launched action against them to extort money through the electoral bonds. The companies which gave election donations to the BJP received contracts worth thousands of crores of rupees, he further claimed.

Baij cited names of some companies which purchased the electoral bonds after raids were conducted against them by central agencies and claimed that at least 14 of the top 30 donors through electoral bonds have been raided.

"Since 2019, the BJP has received donations of more than Rs 6,000 crore. The Modi government discovered a new way of taking bribes through electoral bonds," he alleged.

The Congress leader appealed to the President of India, the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India to cancel the BJP's registration and bar it from contesting polls. PTI TKP GK