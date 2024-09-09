FIR against BJP activists for trying to burn an effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister

Manipal (Karnataka), Sep 9 (PTI) The Manipal police have filed an FIR against BJP activists for allegedly trying to burn an effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah here, officials said on Monday.

According to the FIR, a few BJP activists gathered at the Syndicate Circle here on September 6 and wanted to take out a procession to the Deputy Commissioner's office to submit a memorandum against withdrawing a state award to a teacher in Kundapur.

Later, the workers brought an effigy and a portrait and wanted to beat the portrait of the Chief Minister with footwear and burn the effigy; at this point, the police intervened and stopped the workers from carrying out their protest. However, the workers carried on with the event, following which the police filed an FIR, a senior police officer said.

The BJP workers did not have police permission to organise a big gathering in the town, or take out a procession, police said, adding party workers Girish Anchan and Prithviraj Shetty Billadi have been named in the FIR as accused for carrying out the act in public. PTI CORR AMP SS