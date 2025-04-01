FIR against college teacher for `defacing' rangoli of deities, tricolour

Bhopal/Dewas (MP), Apr 1 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday promised stern action after a teacher at a state-run college in Dewas district was accused of defacing `rangoli' paintings of deities and the national flag with his feet.

The incident allegedly took place at a government college in Kannod town following which the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, filed a complaint with the police.

"Police are probing the incident and stern action will be taken in the matter. We can not tolerate such a mentality. Someone doing this with the rangoli of God is intolerable," Sports and Youth Welfare and Cooperatives Minister Vishwas Sarang told reporters here.

A video of the incident has gone viral.

Dewas collector Ritu Raj said a First Information Report has been registered against the teacher, an assistant professor.

The FIR was registered against Jujair Ali Rangwala under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 298 (damaging or defiling a place of worship or sacred object) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, etc.) The ABVP in its complaint accused him of `defacing' rangoli paintings (paintings made with coloured powders) of Radha-Krishna and the national flag, and using an objectionable status for his WhatsApp account.

The collector said the accused will be removed from his post, and the matter has been brought to the notice of the higher education department.

Akash Johri, president of the college's Janbhagidari Samiti (committee with representation of local community or parents) said the incident took place during a cultural programme, and the video went viral about a week ago. PTI MAS KRK