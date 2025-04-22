FIR against Cong leader Bajwa: HC extends protection from arrest

Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday extended Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa's interim protection from arrest till May 7 in connection with an FIR lodged against him over his "50 bombs have reached Punjab" statement.

"The state filed a status report in the case. Interim order will continue till the next date of hearing in the case on May 7. There is stay on arrest until the next date of hearing," one of Bajwa's counsels told reporters after the hearing in the case.

However, there is no stay on investigations in the case.

On the previous hearing on April 16, the high court had directed the Punjab government not to take coercive action against Bajwa till April 22.

The court had then also issued a notice to the Punjab government on Bajwa's plea, seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him over his statement.

Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly, had been booked on charges, including misleading information that endangers the country's sovereignty and unity after being quizzed over his "50 bombs have reached Punjab" claims.

He has been booked under Sections 197(1)(d) (false and misleading information that endangers country's sovereignty and unity) and 353(2) (false statements intend to create enmity and hatred or ill will) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Bajwa, through his counsel, has filed a petition seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him.

The petitioner's counsel had earlier contended that Bajwa, being the Leader of Opposition, was espousing the cause of the general public regarding the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state and so, there could be no question of creating any disharmony.

The FIR was lodged to gag the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression, guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution, the counsel had earlier submitted.

The case against Bajwa was registered at Cyber Crime police station in Mohali.

In an interview to a private television channel, Bajwa had claimed, "I have come to know that 50 bombs have reached Punjab. Of this, 18 have exploded, 32 are yet to go off." Bajwa, who appeared before the police in Mohali last week, was quizzed for around six hours by police in connection with the FIR registered against him.

Later, he had termed his questioning as a "sustained interrogation" and said his targeting by the state's AAP government was "political vendetta". PTI SUN ZMN