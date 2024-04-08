FIR against Cong MLA for 'provocative speech' in Assam

Morigaon (Assam), Apr 8 (PTI) Police on Monday said an FIR has been registered against Congress MLA Asif Nazar for allegedly delivering a provocative speech during an election campaign in Assam's Morigaon district recently.

Morigaon SP Hemanta Das said the complaint was registered by local BJP leader Abdul Kalam at Bhuragaon police station.

Kalam alleged that Nazar, who represents Laharighat constituency in Morigaon district, had delivered a provocative speech during a campaign meeting in Bhuragaon on April 1.

Nazar said the BJP government had demolished mosques and madrassas in Laharighat and neighbouring Moirabari, Kalam claimed.

State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah and Nagaon Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who is seeking re-election, were also present at the meeting, the BJP leader said in the complaint.

"The FIR has been registered and the matter will be forwarded to the EC for further action," the SP said.

Morigaon district commissioner Debasish Sarma said the administration has gone through the video recording of the MLA's speech.

"The matter will be sent to EC for further action. No action will be taken without proper verification of the allegations," Sarma added.

Meanwhile, Congress has refuted the charges and questioned why it took so long for the BJP to register the complaint.

"If anything objectional was said at the meeting, why did it take them a week to file the FIR," asked Ramesh Bordoloi, chairman of Congress' election campaign committee for Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, under which Laharighat comes.

"The election monitoring cell of the district has full proceedings of the meeting on video. We hope that an impartial inquiry is conducted," he said. PTI SSG COR MNB