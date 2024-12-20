FIR against couple for attacking Marathi family, male accused to be suspended from MTDC job: CM

Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said a case has been registered against a couple for attacking a Marathi-speaking family at Kalyan in Thane district and the process to suspend the male accused from a government job has been initiated.

The male accused, Akhilesh Shukla, is an employee of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), he said.

The CM was speaking in the legislative council in response to the issue raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab.

Parab said members of a Marathi family in Kalyan were attacked by a man named Akhilesh Shukla, and demanded a discussion on it.

"Following an argument, Shukla insulted and attacked the Marathi family, in which they got injured. Shukla told the victim that he works in Mantralaya and several Marathi staffers clean his office," Parab said.

Such incidents of discrimination against Marathi people by those coming from other states are increasing day by day. Marathi people face attacks during train travel or are denied homes in housing societies on the basis of their food choices, he said.

Incidents of Marathi families being bullied by people from other states have increased in Mumbai, Pune, Kalyan and other parts of the state after the BJP came to power, Parab alleged.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir accused the government of not taking any steps to stop such incidents.

"These kind of incidents are increasing day by day. Action should be taken against the accused," he said.

Congress legislator Bhai Jagtap said accused Shukla used derogatory remarks against the Marathi-speaking people.

"How can he show such an attitude?" he asked.

NCP (SP) MLC Shashikant Shinde said an undeclared rule of not allowing non-vegetarian people prevails in the housing societies in Mumbai, and demanded action against those who indulge in such malpractices.

The Opposition raised slogans in the House over the issue and demanded a reply from the chief minister.

CM Fadnavis said that the accused in the incident, Akhilesh Shukla and his wife, had an argument with the victims and used insulting words against them.

"Shukla is an employee of MTDC. Following the incident, an FIR has been filed against them at Khadakpada police station in Kalyan," he said.

Shukla will be suspended from the government job, the CM announced.

"No injustice will be done to Marathi people," he said.

On non-vegetarians being denied houses in housing societies, Fadnavis said, "The Constitution has given the right to everyone on what to eat. No one has the right to deny homes to anyone based on their eating habits. This discrimination will not be tolerated and appropriate action will be taken if such complaints are received." PTI CLS NP