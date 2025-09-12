FIR against Daman & Diu MP for making derogatory remarks on social media

Daman, Sep 12 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against Daman and Diu MP Umesh Babubhai Patel for allegedly making objectionable and derogatory remarks on social media, police said Friday.

Patel won the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the Daman and Diu constituency in the Union territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli against three-time BJP MP Lalu Patel.

A first information report has been registered against the MP based on a complaint lodged on September 1 by one Ramkumar Shah at Nani Nani Daman police station, the Daman police said in a statement.

The complainant has alleged that Umesh Patel made objectionable and derogatory remarks during a live video broadcast on his official Facebook account dated August 28.

According to the FIR, Patel used the social media platform to express his views on various issues of Daman and in doing so, he made statements that are "harmful to the complainant and the sentiments of his community".

Through the video, Patel "published false, misleading, and rumour-spreading statements, and his statements had hurt the sentiments of the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, insulted state officials, the general public, and the hardworking students of these states in an unconstitutional manner", police said.

A case has been registered on the charges under section 353 (1) and (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to making, publishing or circulating any statement, false information, rumour, or report, including through electronic means with the intent to create feelings of enmity, hatred or ill will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups, etc, they said. PTI COR KA ARU