FIR against education baron Maruti Navale for embezzlement of employees' provident fund

Pune, Nov 29 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against Pune-based Sinhgad Institutes' founder Maruti Navale for alleged embezzlement of provident fund of employees worth more than Rs 70 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

A provident fund worth Rs 74,68,636 for more than 130 employees of a school in the Kondhwa area, run by the Sinhgad Institutes, was deducted from their salaries between October 2019 and June 2022, but only Rs 3,75,774 was deposited into the PF account, police said.

The remaining Rs 70,92,862 was not deposited into the PF account and was allegedly used for personal gain, as per the FIR (First Information Report).

"An official from the Provident Fund Office lodged a complaint against Maruti Navale with Kondhwa police station. We have registered a case under sections 406 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal breach of trust and relevant sections of the Provident Funds Act. An investigation is underway," a Kondhwa police station officer said. PTI SPK NSK