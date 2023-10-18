FIR against ex-cop for trespassing into sister's property, attacking worker

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against a retired senior inspector of Mumbai Police and his two brothers for allegedly trespassing into the flour mill of their sister and trying to demolish its wall over a property dispute, an official said on Wednesday.

The alleged incident occurred at Kalina in suburban Santacruz on Monday, as per the FIR. The official said the complainant and the accused are involved in a property dispute and the matter has reached court.

"On Monday, the retired police inspector and his two brothers arrived at the flour mill and started beating the worker there. Local people informed the sister of the retired cop who approached the police and lodged an FIR against her three brothers," he added.

A case has been registered under section 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest has been made so far and the investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA NSK