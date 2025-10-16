FIR against ex-Haryana deputy speaker Gahlot for 'conspiring' to usurp former MLA's flat

Gurugram, Oct 16 (PTI) Police here have registered an FIR against ex-Haryana Assembly deputy speaker Gopichand Gahlot on former Meham MLA Balbir Singh's allegation that the former was conspiring to usurp his flat, an official said on Thursday.

Gahlot has denied the allegation, terming it "baseless".

Singh alleged that Gahlot had transferred his flat in the name of Virendra Rana, who was the INLD candidate from the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat in the year 2019, by hatching a conspiracy, a police officer said.

Following an investigation, the police's economic offence wing (EOW) recommended filing an FIR, which was registered against Gahlot at Sector 29 police station on Monday.

A senior police officer said the FIR has been registered and the case is being investigated by the EOW.