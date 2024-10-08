FIR against exorcist for raping 12-year-old girl in UP

Saharanpur, Oct 8 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against an exorcist for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in the Janakpuri area here on the pretext of exorcism, police said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik said the girl living in Janakpuri police station area was taken by her parents to the house of exorcist Atiq Ahmad on the Dehradun road in the city three days ago.

The accused called the girl to his room on the pretext of 'tantra-mantra' (exorcism) and allegedly raped her.

The girl's parents filed a complaint in the police station on Monday evening, on the basis of which an FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act.

The accused is absconding and a hunt is on to nab him, police said.