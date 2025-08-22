FIR against father-son for duping retired bus conductor, family members by promising jobs

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) The Mumbai Police on Thursday registered an FIR against a man and his son for allegedly cheating a retired BEST bus conductor and his family members Rs 72 lakh by promising to arrange jobs in government and semi-government offices.

A First Information Report was registered against Tanaji Shilimkar and his son, Kushal Shilimkar at Meghawadi police station. No arrest has been made.

As per complainant Mohan Jadhav, Tanaji told him that he could secure a job in the State Bank of India for his daughter through the `Chief Minister's quota'.

Jadhav paid him Rs 5 lakh and the accused even handed over a fake SBI appointment letter, the complaint said.

Subsequently, Jadhav's brother, niece, and two nephews collectively paid Rs 28.55 lakh to the father-son duo for jobs.

The Shilinkmars collected money from a few other relatives or acquaintances of Jadhav, promising jobs in different offices.

Between March 2022 and February 2023, the Shilimkars allegedly collected nearly Rs 72 lakh in this way.

Suspicion arose when it was found that the SBI branches, where two of them were supposed to start working, did not exist. Jadhav then approached the police.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.