FIR against former BJP MP, five others over alleged land grab in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Sep 12 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against former BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Agarwal and five others for allegedly grabbing over 5,000 square metres of land using forged documents, police said on Friday.

The case, lodged at the Sihani Gate police station on the directions of the MP-MLA court's ACJM (Second), invokes sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the erstwhile IPC, which deal with cheating, forgery and using forged documents, said ACP Kavi Nagar Bhaskar Verma.

According to the police, the complainants -- Shyamlal and his brothers from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district -- alleged that their land was fraudulently transferred in the name of Harishchandra Ramkishan Charitable Trust without their knowledge or consent.

The victims said they discovered the alleged fraud when they recently decided to sell the land and found that it had already been registered in the name of the Trust on April 26, 2018.

The FIR names Anil Agarwal, who is a trustee of the Trust, along with Gopal Agarwal, Deepanjali Agarwal, Santosh Agarwal and Atul Bhushan.

The complainants have accused the group of preparing a fake donation deed using forged Aadhaar, PAN and other identity documents to get the transfer registered at the Kavi Nagar sub-registrar's office.

The police said an investigation has been launched and further legal action will follow based on the findings.