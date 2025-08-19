FIR against four for fraudulent sale of land belonging to Kashmiri Pandit in J-K

Srinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir on Tuesday registered an FIR against four persons, including a revenue official, for their alleged involvement in a fraudulent sale of land belonging to a Kashmiri Pandit in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The EOW of Crime Branch has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against four individuals in a case of land fraud and criminal conspiracy involving land measuring nearly one acre," an official said.

He said the accused persons have been identified as Patwari Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Sajid Rashid Parray and Abdul Rashid Parray.

The case was registered following a written complaint wherein it was alleged that the accused, led by the revenue official, fraudulently posed as landowners and entered into an agreement for sale of land at Nuner in Ganderbal area of the district.

"The land was falsely represented as belonging to the accused but it was later discovered to be owned by a migrant Kashmiri Pandit and held under power of attorney by a third party," he said.

The official said the complainant had already paid Rs 1.19 crore out of a total consideration amount of Rs 2.76 crore, before discovering the fraud.

A preliminary investigation has revealed a criminal conspiracy involving forged documents, impersonation, and willful deception, thereby establishing prima facie offences punishable under the law, the official said, adding further investigations are going on. PTI MIJ DV DV