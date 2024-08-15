FIR against four persons for killing dog

Thane, Aug 15 (PTI) A First Information Report has been registered at Ambernath in the district over the brutal killing of a dog, police said on Thursday.

The case was registered on Wednesday under section 325 (killing or maiming animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, said an official.

The accused, who have been identified, took away the female dog on August 10 and killed it, he said, citing the complaint lodged by members of a housing society.

No arrest has been made in the case yet.