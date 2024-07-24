FIR against four persons over mobile tower collapse

Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) Police on Wednesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against four persons in connection with a mobile tower collapse incident in the city.

No arrest has been made in the case.

A mobile tower collapsed in Ramabai Nagar in Bhandup on Sunday, damaging three houses. Nobody was injured in the incident, though.

Datta Patil, a junior engineer with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, had filed a complaint in this regard, an official said.

The FIR was registered at Bhandup police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 125 (doing act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 324 (mischief causing damage to property), he said.

Maintenance personnel of Vodafone company, city-based Rakshit Infrastructure, the owner of the land where the tower stood and one more person were named as accused in the case, the police official said.

As per the complaint, the land owner failed to show any government permission for the installation of the tower.

Further probe is on.