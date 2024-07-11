FIR against havaldar in Thane for demanding Rs 5 lakh bribe

Thane, Jul 11 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 40-year-old police havaldar for allegedly demanding Rs 5 lakh from a person seeking a favour in a case in Maharashtra's Thane district, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Thursday.

The person had made a complaint against his friend's brother-in-law.

The havaldar, attached to the MFC police station in Kalyan town, allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh from the person to not include his friend's name in the complaint, ACB inspector Vijay Kawle said in a release.

After negotiations, the accused brought down the demand to Rs 5 lakh, he said.

The aggrieved person lodged a complaint with the ACB following which an FIR was registered against the accused on Wednesday under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said. PTI COR GK