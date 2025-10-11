FIR against headmistress and teacher for 'humiliating' student over fee default

Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) Police have registered a case against the headmistress and a teacher of an Urdu medium school in Bhiwandi for allegedly forcing a 14-year-old student to write his unit test sitting on the classroom floor due to unpaid fees, an official said on Saturday.

The boy's father, an autorickshaw driver, alleged that the humiliation had scarred his son mentally.

According to the complaint, the supervising teacher, Ahmedullah, and headmistress Khan Atiha forced the class 10 student to sit on the floor and write his unit test on October 3 and 4 because his father had failed to pay fees.

The complainant stated that after the incident, which occurred on October 3 and 4, he repeatedly approached school authorities, but no corrective action was taken until he filed a police complaint.

Shantinagar Police registered a case under sections 75 and 87 of the Juvenile Justice Act against the two teachers.

Police are recording statements of the school staff and witnesses, an official said. PTI COR NSK