FIR against Jarange for 'provocative' speech in Beed; 9th case in the district in 15 days

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) An FIR was registered against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and 15 others in Beed district on Saturday in connection with an alleged provocative speech, a police official said.

The case was registered in Neknoor police station for a speech made in Tandalwadi Ghat, the official said, adding it was the ninth FIR against Jarange in Beed in the last 15 days.

Cases have been filed against him in Shirur Kasar, Amalner, Peth, Pimpalner, Ambajogai City, Chaklamaba, Gevrai, Mazalgaon Rural and Neknoor police stations, all in Beed district, he said. PTI ZA BNM