FIR against Kshatriya Karni Sena chief Shekhawat in Raipur for `threatening' police

Raipur, Nov 15 (PTI) An offence was registered against Kshatriya Karni Sena (KKS) president Raj Shekhawat in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday for allegedly threatening police and making inflammatory remarks on social media, an official said.

During a `Facebook live' broadcast on November 10, Shekhawat allegedly levelled allegations against Raipur Police over the arrest of Virendra Singh Tomar, a local resident who is vice president of the KSS and president of its Chhattisgarh unit.

He would "enter the houses" of police officers and others involved in the action against Tomar, Shekhawat was heard saying.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him at Moudhapara police station here based on inspector Yogesh Kashyap's complaint, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh told PTI.

The case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 296 (obscene acts), 224 (threat of injury to public servant) and 351 (criminal intimidation) as Shekhawat allegedly used threatening words against police officials, Singh said, adding that investigation was underway.

Inspector Kashyap, currently posted in Kabirdham district, stated in the complaint that during his stint as Station House Officer of Purani Basti police station in Raipur from March 16, 2024, to September 11, 2025, he took action against alleged local criminals including Virendra Singh alias Rubi Tomar, Rohit Singh Tomar, and their associates.

The action followed written complaints filed by victims, he said.

On November 10, Shekhawat, in his Facebook live broadcast, used abusive language and issued threats, as per the complaint.

Questioning the police action in the Tomar case, the Kshatriya Karni Sena president purportedly said, "We will enter the houses of police officials or "mantri-santri" (ministers and others) involved in this episode." Several officers had committed wrongful acts, Shekhawat claimed, and warned that members of the Kshatriya community would soon march to Raipur in large numbers to stage a protest. He would inform about the place and time, and community members should come with sticks and saffron flags, he said.

Asked about Shekhawat's alleged statements, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said no society should support criminals, and nobody should threaten police personnel. "It is a serious crime. If anyone commits this act, then law will take its own course," Sharma added.

A social organization exists for good work, and it should not support criminals, said the BJP leader.

Raipur Police arrested Tomar from Gwalior and brought him to Raipur on November 9 after he was on the run for six months. He was paraded on the streets in Raipur following the arrest.

Virendra Singh Tomar and his brother Rohit Tomar are accused in multiple cases of assault, illegal property transactions, illegal arms possession and extortion of crores of rupees registered at Telibandha and Purani Basti police stations in Raipur.

Efforts were underway to arrest Rohit Tomar who is absconding, officials said.