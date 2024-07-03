FIR against man for cruelty to cattle in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jul 3 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against a 35-year-old man on charges of cruelty to cattle in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Wednesday.

A 32-year-old volunteer working for cattle protection received information on June 30 about cows being kept in inhumane conditions in Taloja area.

A team, comprising animal welfare volunteers and local police, found eight cows tied at a marshy place in a shed with some of them bleeding and also not being fed properly, the official from Taloja police station said.

Based on the volunteer's complaint, a case was registered on Monday against the shed owner under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act, the official said. PTI COR GK