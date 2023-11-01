FIR against man for murder bid who set his lover on fire after she broke off relationship

Thane, Nov 1 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against two men for allegedly setting ablaze a 25-year-old woman, who was romantically involved with one of them before discontinuing the relationship, in Thane district of Maharashtra last month, police said on Wednesday. The woman survived with serious burns and undergoing treatment at hospital.

No arrest has been made so far, a police official said.

He said the prime accused, Sunijar Varma, was in a relationship with the woman, a resident of Mankoli area in Bhiwandi taluka, but she broke off with him recently.

"Annoyed by this, Varma and Ramesh Varma, who is also known to the woman, went to the house of the woman on October 19. They doused her in kerosene and set her on fire. Hearing the cries of the woman, her neighbours rushed to the spot and admitted her to hospital where she is undergoing treatment," as per the statement recorded by the victim on Tuesday.

The FIR was registered against the two men, who are on the run, under sections 307 (attempt murder) 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 34 (a criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI COR NSK