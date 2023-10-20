FIR against man for raping woman on marriage pretext, forcing her to undergo abortion

Thane, Oct 20 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage and forcing her to undergo an abortion, an official said on Friday.

The accused, a resident of Mumbra in Thane district, also hid the fact that he was already married and had two children, the 26-year-old woman said in her complaint.

Citing the first information report (FIR), the station house officer of APMC police station said that the man and woman, a resident of Bhandup area in Mumbai, got into a relationship in September 2022.

The woman alleged the man raped her on multiple occasions saying he would marry her and made her pregnant.

The accused allegedly forced her to abort the foetus saying his family won’t accept her pregnancy before marriage. He also allegedly took Rs 2.5 lakh from her over a period of time.

Later, the man refused to return the money and threatened her with dire consequences if she insisted on it, the official said. The woman also learnt that the man was already married and had two kids. She then approached the police.

Based on her complaint, the APMC police on Thursday registered a case against the man for rape, causing miscarriage without the woman’s consent and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said the official, adding that no arrest has been made yet. PTI COR NR