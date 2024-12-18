FIR against man found roaming near Kedarnath temple wearing shoes

Dehradun, Dec 18 (PTI) A case has been registered against a person after he was allegedly seen roaming in the Bhairavnath temple area near Kedarnath Dham wearing shoes and tampering with the idols using a stick, officials said on Wednesday.

The matter came to fore after a video made rounds on social media on Monday, they said.

In the video, a person was seen roaming in the Bhairavnath temple premises wearing shoes and tampering with the idols of the temple using a stick, they said.

The whole incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed in the temple premises.

The priests of Kedarnath temple also expressed their displeasure over the matter, after which the police came into action and immediately launched a probe.

In the preliminary investigation, the police found that the video was old and the person seen in the video is a laborer of a company engaged in Kedarnath reconstruction work.

After this, a case was registered against the labourer, Sajjan Kumar, the concerned contractor and the company under Section 298 and 331 (hurting religious sentiments, trespassing) of the BNS, the police said.

They said a probe is underway and efforts are on to The police said the investigation of the case has been started and the accused will be arrested soon. A special team has been formed for this. PTI DPT NB