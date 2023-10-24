FIR against man, kin for dowry harassment of his wife

Thane, Oct 24 (PTI) A case has been registered against six persons including the husband and in-laws of a woman, who accused them of harassing her for Rs 2 crore dowry, Thane Police said on Tuesday.

The victim, a homemaker, claimed that she had been harassed and tortured by her in-laws who demanded money from her after her marriage in January 2019. She alleged her husband used to beat her, as per the FIR.

The official said the accused, who also included her sister-in-law and her husband, allegedly demanded money from the complainant for buying a house and for investing in shares.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including 498-A (Cruelty by husband or relatives of husband" towards a married woman). No arrest has been made so far. PTI COR NSK