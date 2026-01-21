FIR against Manipur BJP MLA over demolition of under-construction school

Imphal, Jan 21 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against a BJP MLA in Manipur in connection with the alleged demolition of an under-construction school in Imphal East district, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, a complaint was filed by Konsam Santosh Meitei, a site supervisor at the school, based on which an FIR was registered against legislator L Susindro Meitei.

The FIR was lodged under charges of criminal trespass, house trespass and causing damage to public property under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, 1984, over the alleged demolition of an under-construction school building at Khurai Heigrumakhong in Imphal East district on January 18.

The complainant alleged that the building at Khurai Heikrumakhong Junior High School was forcibly demolished using an excavator, allegedly on the instructions of Susindro Meitei.

The FIR also noted that "the MLA himself has claimed through local papers and social media that he himself instructed/ordered demolition of the structures".

According to the complainant, construction was being carried out with funds from the North Eastern Special Infrastructure Development Scheme of the North Eastern Council, and the project was being executed by the education engineering wing of the Manipur government.

The complainant also alleged that the MLA had earlier warned him to stop the construction, claiming the site was unsuitable, and cautioned that the structure would be demolished if work continued. PTI COR MNB