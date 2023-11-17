FIR against Manipur tribal leader over self-govt claims

Imphal, Nov 17 (PTI) Manipur police has registered an FIR against a senior leader of a tribal organisation on the charge of conspiring to wage war against the government of India.

The step was taken against Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) general secretary Muan Tombing who recently said that the Kuki community will have its own separate chief minister and officials whether the Centre recognises it or not.

Tombing had also said that a plan is being made for the past one month that the Kuki Zo people in Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts will have self-rule.

A complaint was filed against him by the Churachandpur police station officer in charge N Thangzamuan.

Manipur government had condemned the call for self-government by the ITLF and called the declaration as having no legal or constitutional basis.

Education Minister Th Basantakumar Singh also said, "The irresponsible statements appear to be motivated and aimed at vitiating and disturbing the law and order situation in the state." PTI COR NN