FIR against MD, directors of Surjivan Health Resort over land deed dispute in Haryana's Nuh

Gurugram, Feb 12 (PTI) Police registered an FIR against three, including the MD and directors of Surjivan Health Resort Private Limited, in connection with a dispute over a lease deed for resort land in the Nuh district of Haryana.

The FIR was registered at the Mohammadpur Ahir police station on Wednesday, said the police.

According to the complaint filed by Pravar Srivastav, a resident of Sarvapriya Vihar in New Delhi, the main accused allegedly fabricated and used a false lease deed dated August 23, 2022 in the name of his late mother in favour of Surjivan Health Resort Pvt Ltd to justify continued possession of the land.

The property in question is located in village Bissar-Akbarpur of Tauru tehsil in the district, and measures about 57 kanal and nine marla, including the Surjivan resort site, he added.

"My late mother was the absolute owner of the land. After her demise, my sister and I became the lawful heirs and we transferred the ownership through registered documentation to Valantir Dynamics LLP, Gurugram. Despite this, the accused prepared and used a fabricated lease deed in her name to continue the possession," Srivastav said in his complaint.

Srivastav cited two forensic examination reports as supporting evidence along with his complaint, including a report by Brilliant Forensic Investigation Pvt Ltd, and an independent forensic report, according to the complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Devendra Kamal Srivastav, the managing director of Surjivan Health Resort Private Limited, and directors Rohini Gambhir and Devyani Swaroop under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document) of the IPC, said the police. PTI COR MNK MNK