FIR against Mumbai builder for not complying with HC's pollution control guidelines

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against a builder for allegedly not following the Bombay High Court's guidelines to control air pollution and improve the Air Quality Index (AQI) here, an official said on Tuesday.

The is the first such FIR registered against a builder based on a complaint filed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) amid growing concerns over air pollution in the metropolis, he said. According to the official, the builder - Bharat Reality Ventures Pvt Ltd - allegedly did not comply with the guidelines issued by the high court to control air pollution.

The BMC officials had found the builder failed to erect 25-feet-high tin sheets to prevent air pollution at a construction site in Vile Parle area, he said.

Taking cognisance of it, the BMC also issued a stop-work notice, but the builder did not comply with the norms, following which an official of the civic body approached the Santacruz police and filed the complaint, he said.

The FIR was registered on Monday under Indian Penal Code Section 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), he said. PTI DC GK