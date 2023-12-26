FIR against Navi Mumbai teacher for molesting student in classroom

Thane, Dec 26 (PTI) A male tuition teacher from Nerul in Navi Mumbai has been booked for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl student in classroom, police said on Tuesday.

The teacher has not been arrested so far even five days after the incident which occurred on December 21 evening.

Police have registered a case under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, an official said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK