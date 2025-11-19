FIR against NCP (SP) worker in Mumbra for raising pro-Pak slogans

Thane, Nov 19 (PTI) Police registered an FIR against an NCP (SP) worker for allegedly raising a pro-Pakistan slogan during a protest in Mumbra area in Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Nobody has been arrested so far in connection with the incident, which reportedly occurred on November 17 during a demonstration.

The FIR stated that only the NCP (SP) worker raised pro-Pakistan slogans, leading to the invocation of sections 353-1 B (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 197-1 D (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, a police official said.

The official stated that the complainant, a trader, claimed to have come across the video of the protest on social media.

"There were around 15-20 people in the crowd who were protesting with banners for some issue. But only the accused shouted the slogan", the official added. PTI COR NSK