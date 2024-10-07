FIR against organiser, dancer for obscene dance at Ramleela programme in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Police have booked the organiser of a Ramleela event and a dancer for their alleged involvement in an "obscene dance" during the public programme here on Monday, officials said.

The Ramleela programme where the incident took place is ongoing at Ading town, which falls under the jurisdiction of Govardhan police station, and video clips of it surfaced on social media, they said.

The FIR was registered under Section 296 (obscene acts and songs in public place) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Munish Swarup, the Aiding-based organiser and Rinku, a dancer from Jamnavata.

"Rinku performed a cabaret-style dance on the Ramleela stage, even while 'Lord Ram' was sharing the platform," Police Circle Officer Alok Singh said.

The FIR was lodged on Monday afternoon following a preliminary investigation.

SDM Govardhan Neelam Srivastava said, "Upon finding a purported video clip of the incident that was widely shared on social media, the police circle officer was instructed to investigate the matter and register an FIR." PTI COR KIS SKY SKY