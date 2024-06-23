FIR against Palghar man for throwing parents out of house after dispute

Palghar, Jun 23 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against a 44-year-old man after he allegedly threw his elderly parents out of their house following a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

The man and his 75-year-old father had a heated argument over management of the family-owned restaurants, bars and resorts last month after which the latter and his wife aged 74 were driven away from their home in Vikramgad taluka, he said.

The dispute had escalated after the victim, who is also a social worker and president of a local senior citizens' association, asked his son for the accounts of their businesses.

This led to a violent outburst during which the accused allegedly threw some objects at his father and subsequently changed the locks of their property, the official from Vikaramgad police station said quoting a complaint by the victim.

The elderly couple is now under the care of their daughter who is a doctor, the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on Saturday against the couple's son under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, the police said. PTI COR GK