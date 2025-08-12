FIR against people protesting at India Gate over SC order on stray dog relocation

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against several people who had gathered at the India Gate to protest against the Supreme Court's order to shift stray dogs to shelter homes within eight weeks, an official said on Tuesday.

Many animal lovers, feeders, rescuers and caregivers had participated in the protest on Monday evening, he said.

"A case under relevant sections of the BNS, including section 223 (offense of disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), has been registered at Kartavya Path Police Station in New Delhi," a senior police officer said.

On the FIR against the animal activists, former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung said, "This is a very childish act. You don't file FIR on people protesting to protect animals while you don't do your own job of catching criminals." "I have worked with Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh. I would really urge him to reconsider this matter and withdraw the FIR against the animal activists," he added. Protestors, who were detained by Delhi Police during the demonstration, said that removing stray dogs from their localities was not a solution and called for strict implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, which mandate sterilisation, vaccination and release of community dogs back to their areas.

They pointed out that the rules, enacted under an Act of Parliament, remain in force.

The demonstrators also claimed that media reports had sensationalised the rabies death issue, while government data showed only 54 such suspected fatalities in 2024.

They urged authorities to work with local feeders and caregivers to ensure public safety instead of sending sterilised and vaccinated dogs to what they described as "inhumane shelters".