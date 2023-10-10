FIR against police personnel after prisoner escapes from district court

Ballia (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged against three people, including a police personnel, after a prisoner arrested for allegedly selling adulterated liquor escaped from the district court compound here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused police personnel has also been suspended, police said on Tuesday.

The Bansdih Kotwali police had registered a case against one Parmatma Rajbhar, a resident of Chandpur, on charges of selling adulterated liquor. After arresting him on Monday, police produced him in the district court from where he escaped by dodging them, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Pandey said.

A case under sections 223 (escaping from custody due to negligence of public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the absconding prisoner, constable Shailendra Gupta and home guard Umesh Singh, police said.

The police personnel has also been suspended for negligence in this matter and a letter has been written to the district commandant of home guards for action against Umesh Singh, he said.